Grand jury issues indictments

A Delaware County Grand Jury issued a number of indictments Friday.

Individuals indicted by the grand jury included:

• Michael J. Rivers, of Delaware, was charged with burglary, a second-degree felony, and one count of theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Tiffany H. Lesjak, of Delaware, was charged with four counts of forgery, fifth-degree felonies.

• Brandon M. Ballanger, of Columbus, was charged with having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.

• Mark K. MacDonald, of Columbus, was charged with possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Lionel B. Triplett III, of London, Ohio, was charged with theft, a second-degree felony.

• Damian A. Netherly, of Delaware, was charged with receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Glenn Battishill at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

