What’s Happening in Delaware County

Southbound U.S. 23 lane closure

The travel lane of southbound U.S. 23 will be closed during work hours Dec. 13 through Jan. 1 near the new McDonald’s in order to install a right-in only access point. Lane closure hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Signage will be in place to assist motorists during the closure. Delays are possible and motorists may wish to utilize alternate travel routes during the closure.

Blymer St. closing for sewer repair

Sanitary sewer repairs will require the closure of Blymer Street. A contractor will be working at 69 Blymer Street on Tuesday, Dec. 5, weather permitting. Blymer Street will be closed to thru traffic. Access to homes will be maintained during the scheduled work. For information, contact the Public Utilities Department at 740-203-1900.

Sojourner Quartet in concert

Warrensburg United Methodist Church invites the community to “A Quartet Christmas,” a concert by the Sojourner Quartet, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9. The Sojourner Quartet is a nationally known Southern Gospel group based in Findlay. In addition, more than 100 nativities and ornaments will be on display. The church is located at 1025 State Route 257 S (at the corner of Warrensburg Road and State Route 257). Admission is free.

Explore Bethlehem at Fulton Creek Church

The Fulton Creek Friends Church invites families to explore the city of Bethlehem on the night that Jesus was born. Guests will visit booths around the city and enjoy hands-on experiences such as decorating a keepsake ornament, making bread, creating pottery using clay, building a personalized cross from wood, and learning how to write the name of Jesus in Hebrew. The tour of the village concludes with a visit to the stable where Jesus was born and lay in a manger. The event is open from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10. Fulton Creek Friends Church is located at the corner of State Route 4 and State Route 37 near Richwood. For information, contact Judy Schultz at 740-494-2329.

Central Ohio Symphony holiday concert

Lone Raven Celtic Band will team up with the Central Ohio Symphony to present a holiday concert on Sunday, Dec. 10. Noah Goulet, a student from Hayes High School, will present the premiere of his latest composition. Two shows will be performed on Dec. 10, at 2 and 4:30 p.m. in Gray Chapel on the Ohio Wesleyan University campus. For ticket information, go to www.centralohiosymphony.org or call 740-362-1799. The Central Ohio Symphony office is located at 24 E. Winter St. in Delaware.

Tree of Lights program

SourcePoint’s Tree of Lights program allows people to pay tribute to loved ones while supporting services in Delaware County. Lights can be purchased for $10 each. The tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11. Gifts to the Tree of Lights support programs and services for individuals 55 and older in Delaware County. To designate lights, go to MySourcePoint.org/TreeOfLights by Sunday, Dec. 10. RSVP for the lighting ceremony by calling 740-363-6677. For information regarding tribute gifts, contact Julie Zdanowicz at 740-203-2420 or jzdanowicz@MySourcePoint.org.

First Thursday Recital Series returns

Cellist Jonalyn Snyder, pianist Jan Swanson, and organist Sally Casto will combine their talents during the First Thursday Recital Series on Dec. 7. They will present a program based on a variety of Christmas carols from many lands. The recital begins at 12:15 p.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church, 55 W. Lincoln Ave., Delaware. Admission is free. Tables will be set and beverages provided for those who wish to enjoy lunch during the 30 minute recital. Asbury United Methodist Church is handicapped accessible from its rear parking lot entrance. For information, call the church office at 740-363-3611.

Paint Night at Alpha Group

The Alpha Group is hosting its Paint Night fundraiser on Thursday, Dec. 7. Tours of the facility will begin at 5:30 p.m. Painting will be conducted from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be provided. The Alpha Group is located at 1000 Alpha Drive in Delaware. For information, go to alphagroup.net or call 740-368-5810.

