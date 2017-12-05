City of Delaware Finance Department wins national award

For the 15th consecutive year, a national panel has recognized the City of Delaware Finance Department for superior work in the area of accounting, finance and governmental reporting.

The department received a Certificate for Excellence last week from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada. The award, the GFOA’s highest honor, was presented for the city’s 2016 comprehensive annual financial report and, “represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management,” the panel wrote.

An impartial GFOA panel said the report, “demonstrated a constructive spirit of full disclosure to clearly communicate its financial story.”

The GFOA is a nonprofit professional association serving approximately 15,000 government finance professionals with offices in Chicago and Washington, D.C.

