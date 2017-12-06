Delaware County Property Transfers

4840 Parkmoor Drive, Westerville; Chandler, Ray & Mary Ann Trustees to Sorrell, Wesley & Leslye; $287,500.

383 Green Meadows Drive, Powell; McGill, Trevor & Julie A. to Quackenbush, Joel A. & Sussian M.; $279,000.

608 Viola Drive, Sunbury; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Jones, Stephanie S.; $345,893.

5042 Lahinch Court, Westerville; M/I Homes of Central Ohio LLC to Allison, Elliott J. & Lorrie D.; $ 634,760.

2542 Triple Crown Xing, Powell; M/I Homes of Central Ohio LLC to Bull, Robert E. Jr. & Halle M.; $578,405.

4556 McAlister Park Drive, Westerville; M/I Homes of Central Ohio LLC to Abraham, Jill A. & Michael P.; $429,900.

7315 State Route 37, Sunbury; BER Real Estate Investments I LLC to 1135 Bronx River Ave Corp; $2,479,675.

7192 Redwood Valley Court, Lewis Center; Winstead Properties Ltd. to Trecazzi, Connie; $314,900.

Liberty Road, Powell; Kontos, Perry L. to Sparrow Venture Ltd.; $119,000.

2703 Derby Drive, Powell; Rockford Homes Inc. to McDaniel, Derek & Katie M.; $473,065.

3509 Buttermilk Hill Road, Radnor; Walter, Anne C. Trustee to Weis, Edward J. & Courtney R.; $250,000.

940 Wallace Drive, Delaware; Evans, Nathan W. & Dawna J. to Hout, Patti Ann; $207,000.

6270 Andrews Drive, Westerville; Lorenz, Jerome J. & Linda M. to Conrad, Emily N. & Zachary A.; $312,000.

4384 Hickory Rock Drive, Powell; Schuck, Jonathan E. & Sherrie L. to Wilson, Barnard & Brenda F.; $500,000.

171 Ruby Red Lane, Delaware; Paplaczyk, Julie A. to Smith, Kelsey Marlow & Ryan, Michael; $258,900.

3697 Birkland Circle, Lewis Center; Eaton, Debra L. to Kolluri, Anil; $232,000.

361 Charlescarn Drive, Powell; Linzell, Charles L. & Carol A. to Denoi, Karen K.; $205,000.

1693 Primrose Avenue, Lewis Center; Khairi, Ghazwan G. & Alkhayri, Dana M. to Manchala, Sowmya & Gali, Mohana Murali; $315,500.

2600 Bold Venture Drive, Lewis Center; Waugh, Kari to Mwangi, Duncan G. & Maina, Damaris; $370,000.

1780 Abbotsford Green Drive, Powell; Jent, Christopher M. & Alice S. to Dabbs, Charles H. & Danielle L.; $660,000.

5593 Holiston Court, Galena; Glade at Highland Lakes LLC The to Dublin Manor LLC; $130,000.

9250 S. Old State Road, Lewis Center; Riggs, Thomas M. & Anita L. to Boddu, Srinivasa R. & Bobbili, Prameela Jyothi; $280,000.

70 Deerfield Place, Delaware; Bank of New York, Mellon Trust Company, National Association The to Arch City Realty Group LLC; $66,000.

687 Sanville Drive, Lewis Center; Mandava, Aravind & Gunnal Nimisha to Li, Yan Chao & Chen, Xin; $283,000.