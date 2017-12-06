E-HEAP program now underway

The Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program (E-HEAP) began Nov. 1, 2017 and will run through March 31, 2018.

Income eligibility is 175 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines ($43,050.00 per year for a household of four). E-HEAP provides financial assistance once per heating season to households that are: threatened with disconnection, already disconnected, or have less than 25 percent supply of bulk fuel, wood or coal.

E-HEAP can also cover assistance to establish or transfer service.

The following list includes those documents required for assistance:

• All social security numbers for every household member.

• Birthdates for every household member.

• Must provide social security cards or birth certificates for all household members (proof of citizenship).

• Proof of any and all income received within the last 13 weeks for all household members.

• All pages of your current electric and gas bill or bulk fuel vendor information.

• If renting, landlord’s name, address and phone number.

• Job and Family Services case number.

• If disabled, proof of disability.

For appointments or information, contact Delaware County Bridges Community Action Partnership at 740-369-3184.