Sentencing scheduled in gross sexual imposition case

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for a Radnor man who recently pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition in Delaware County Common Pleas Court.

Anthony G. Schumm, 49, was scheduled to stand trial on Nov. 28 and face four counts of rape, first-degree felonies; two counts of kidnapping, first-degree felonies; and two counts of sexual battery, third-degree felonies.

However, before the trial began Schumm reached a plea agreement with prosecutors. Schumm pleaded guilty to one count of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony, and a lesser included offense of one of the rape charges.

Per the agreement, the rest of the charges were dismissed.

At the hearing, Schumm admitted to committing gross sexual imposition between Oct. 22 and Oct. 23, 2016. At the arraignment, prosecutors said Schumm sexually assaulted a woman who had passed out at a party.

No agreement was reached between the parties about sentencing, but according the Ohio Revised Code, the potential prison term for a fourth-degree felony is between nine and 36 months in prison. Schumm may also be ordered to pay a fine of not more than $5,000.

Additionally, a pre-sentence investigation was ordered by Delaware County Common Pleas Judge Everett Krueger.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 8 at 1:30 p.m.

Schumm had originally been scheduled to stand trial on July 11, but the trial was delayed to Sept. 5 and delayed again to Nov. 28.

Schumm was free on a personal recognizance bond Tuesday.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Glenn Battishill at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

