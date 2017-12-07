POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• A woman contacted police Sunday afternoon to report that a staff member of a downtown business assaulted her. The woman said she was asked to leave the bar and when she failed to do so an employee grabbed her by the head and arm, causing minor injury. A report was taken and an investigation is pending, but no charges have been filed.

• A woman contacted police Monday morning and reported that she observed a man sitting in his car masturbating in a parking lot on Sunbury Road. While officers were on scene talking with the woman, the man’s vehicle was identified. Police pulled the man over and learned he was wanted by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office for an unrelated warrant and he was taken into custody. An investigation was conducted and the man was charged with public indecency.

Delaware County sheriff’s deputies report:

• A report was taken Monday morning after a Powell man traveling west on Rutherford Road struck a mailbox in the 4500 block, damaging the mailbox and the passenger side headlight and door. The crash remains under investigation.

• Two vehicles were damaged on Hudson Road on Monday morning after a woman braked for a deer and was rear ended by another vehicle. The woman’s vehicle sustained minor damage while the other vehicle sustained disabling damage. The driver of the second vehicle was charged with failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.