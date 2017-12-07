Delaware partners with ODOT on U.S. 23 safety upgrades

Road surface milling scheduled for northbound and southbound U.S. 23 travel lanes on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 9-10 is the first step of a multi-phase project to improve safety near the Central Avenue access ramps, according a press release issued by the City of Delaware.
The City of Delaware has partnered with the Ohio Department of Transportation District 6 to identify potential improvements to the elevated roadway. The state made available up to $360,000 for work on the U.S. 23 section that has been the site of several accidents, including a Nov. 30 incident in which a tractor trailer jack knifed and damaged guard rail north of the Central Avenue exit.
Work will include:
• Micro-milling the outside lane surfaces in both directions Dec. 9-10 to improve surface friction.
• Installing a high-friction surface in the spring to improve surface friction in all lanes from the William Street ramps to north of the Central Avenue ramps.
• Placing additional slippery pavement warning signage throughout elevated U.S. 23 sections.
• Installing additional in-pavement and guardrail reflectors to make curves more visible.
Work, weather permitting, will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lane restrictions on U.S. 23 will be in place between the Pennsylvania Avenue and William Street ramps. Delays should be anticipated and motorists may wish to utilize alternate travel routes.