Delaware partners with ODOT on U.S. 23 safety upgrades

Road surface milling scheduled for northbound and southbound U.S. 23 travel lanes on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 9-10 is the first step of a multi-phase project to improve safety near the Central Avenue access ramps, according a press release issued by the City of Delaware.

The City of Delaware has partnered with the Ohio Department of Transportation District 6 to identify potential improvements to the elevated roadway. The state made available up to $360,000 for work on the U.S. 23 section that has been the site of several accidents, including a Nov. 30 incident in which a tractor trailer jack knifed and damaged guard rail north of the Central Avenue exit.

Work will include:

• Micro-milling the outside lane surfaces in both directions Dec. 9-10 to improve surface friction.

• Installing a high-friction surface in the spring to improve surface friction in all lanes from the William Street ramps to north of the Central Avenue ramps.

• Placing additional slippery pavement warning signage throughout elevated U.S. 23 sections.

• Installing additional in-pavement and guardrail reflectors to make curves more visible.

Work, weather permitting, will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lane restrictions on U.S. 23 will be in place between the Pennsylvania Avenue and William Street ramps. Delays should be anticipated and motorists may wish to utilize alternate travel routes.

A tractor trailer crash on Nov. 30 damaged guard rail along U.S. 23 in Delaware north of the Central Avenue exit. The city and Ohio Department of Transportation are partnering to make safety upgrades along U.S. 23 in Delaware in the area where the crash occurred. Work will be conducted this weekend. http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2017/12/web1_Truck.jpg A tractor trailer crash on Nov. 30 damaged guard rail along U.S. 23 in Delaware north of the Central Avenue exit. The city and Ohio Department of Transportation are partnering to make safety upgrades along U.S. 23 in Delaware in the area where the crash occurred. Work will be conducted this weekend. Courtesy Photo | City of Delaware