POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• A suspicious person was reported in the first block of West Winter on Thursday evening. Police identified the man and learned he had a warrant for his arrest from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, but were unable to locate him Thursday. The investigation is ongoing and charges of obstruction are pending.

• A stolen vehicle was reported to police Thursday around 2:30 a.m. A woman living on West Winter Street told police she was contacted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol after someone crashed her car in a farm field. The woman said she didn’t even know the car was gone. Police determined the woman’s 20-year-old son had taken the car and crashed it, but she did not want to press charges against her son for taking the car.