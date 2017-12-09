Posted on by

Main Street Delaware gift certificates expire Dec. 31


Submitted by Main Street Delaware

Area residents who have unused Main Street Delaware gift certificates are encouraged to head downtown to shop or dine.

The gift certificate program, a partnership between Main Street Delaware and First Commonwealth Bank, will conclude at year’s end. All certificates must be redeemed at downtown shops or restaurants on or before Dec. 31 to be valid.

“We appreciate everyone who has purchased gift certificates over the years in support of our downtown,” said Susie Bibler, Main Street Delaware’s executive director. “Over time, however, interest in the program has dropped, and we want to refocus our attention.”

In addition, Bibler said, many establishments now offer their own gift cards, some with rewards programs.

“We encourage the community to support those initiatives,” she said.

Though Main Street Delaware is ending its gift certificate program, it will continue to sell engraved bricks to help people commemorate important events with permanent, personalized bricks inlaid in downtown sidewalks.

Bricks are $75 each and may be inscribed with up to three lines of text, with a maximum of 13 characters or spaces per line. Buyers may choose where their bricks are inlaid, Bibler said, making the markers even more special. For more information or to place a brick order, visit www.mainstreetdelaware.com/brick-scape.html.

