Powell man killed in crash on State Route 257

The Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday morning along State Route 257 in Scioto Township. Authorities said a Powell man was killed in the one-vehicle crash.

Troopers report that at around 8:12 a.m., the Patrol received a call that a vehicle had gone the right side of the road on SR 257 near mile post 14 in Scioto Township. Troopers report that Christopher E. Utrata, 47, of Powell, was driving a 2010 Nissan Sentra north on SR 257 when it traveled off the right side of the roadway, overturned, and came to rest in a wooded area.

Troopers said Utrata was not wearing his safety belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Delaware County Coroner. In the crash report, troopers said it is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation and Utrata’s next of kin has been notified.

The patrol reports they were assisted at the scene by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Scioto Township Fire Department, and Delaware County EMS.

According to statistics on the Highway Patrol’s website, this was the ninth fatal crash this year in Delaware County. The Patrol reported that there were 21 fatal crashes in the county in 2016.

