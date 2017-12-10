Police: Delaware woman reported missing

Delaware Police are searching for a woman who has been missing since late last week.

Police reported on the department’s Facebook page that Mackenzie R. Turner, 21, was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 7. Her family told police officers that Turner left home in a 1996 silver Hyundai Sonata with Ohio registration GKA-1152. She was wearing black leggings, a purple pull-over shirt with a hood, and brown “cowboy” boots, according to police.

Police reported that attempts by Turner’s family to contact her have gone unanswered and her whereabouts are unknown.

If you see Turner or have information regarding her location, please contact the Delaware Police Department’s tip-line at 740-203-1112 or policetipline@delawareohio.net.

Mackenzie R. Turner Mackenzie R. Turner

Gazette Staff delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.