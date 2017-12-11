Grand jury issues indictments

A Delaware County Grand Jury issued a number of indictments Friday.

Individuals indicted by the grand jury included:

Benjamin J. Owings, of Delaware, was charged with abduction, a third-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Marcus D. Allen, of Eastpointe, Michigan, was charged with trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.

Maggie M. Mullins, of Delaware, was charged with possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. An arraignment has been set for Feb. 2 at 9:15 a.m.

Johnny R. Harper, Jr., of Akron, was charged with possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Kenzi R. Graves, of New Albany, was charged with possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Shavelle J. Caslin, of Columbus, was charged with with tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. An arraignment has been set for Feb. 2 at 9:30 a.m.

Kionnie L. Davis, of Columbus, was charged with possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Anthony D. Shires, of Columbus, was charged with two counts of possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony and a first-degree misdemeanor.

Shaun J. Patrick, of Kenton, Ohio, was charged with possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. An arraignment has been set for Feb. 16 at 8:30 a.m.

John R. Holley II, of Bidwell, Ohio, was charged with illegal conveyance of weapons, drugs or other prohibited items onto grounds of a detention facility or institution, a third-degree felony; and two counts of possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies. An arraignment has been set for Feb. 16 at 8:45 a.m.

Roy R. Miller, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Brandon D. Frazier, of Canal Winchester, was charged with three counts of drugs and three counts of possession of drugs, all second-degree felonies.

Deandre K.L. McClarin, of Powell, was charged with two counts of trafficking in drugs, fifth-degree felonies; and one count of possession of drugs, a minor misdemeanor.

Marlon Braxton, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with one count of trafficking in drugs and one count of possession of drugs, both third-degree felonies.

Richard J. Davis, of Columbus, was charged with two counts of trafficking in drugs, fifth-degree felonies.

Brock M. Perry, of Delaware, was charged with two counts of felonious assault, second-degree felonies; one count of kidnapping, a first-degree felony; one count of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony; and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Glenn Battishill at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

