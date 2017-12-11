BV drops pair to North Union

The Buckeye Valley bowling teams suffered a pair of setbacks Monday as both fell to visiting North Union.

The girls were competitive early, but couldn’t cash in on spare opportunities down the stretch in an 1,880-1,774 loss.

“Spares win championships,” BV coach Madonna Wells said. “We were only down 12 pins after the regular games, but couldn’t pick up spares when we needed to and fell behind quickly.”

Fiona Tseng and Bree Hall led the Barons. Tseng had games of 157 and 169 while Hall had efforts of 146 and 180. Tara McClure (323 series) smoothed out the team’s top three.

In boys’ action, Grant and Cameron Mirka had solid showings, but it wasn’t quite enough as BV fell 2,002-1,664.

Grant finished with games of 160 and 130 while Cameron had games of 126 and 152.

“The boys are building, but we still have a lot of room to grow,” Wells said.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Delaware Christian picked up its first league win of the season, rolling past host Gahanna Christian 62-33 Monday night.

DCS (2-3, 1-2) led 22-8 after the first quarter and never looked back. The Eagles outscored Gahanna Christian 11-9 in the second, 17-9 in the third and 12-7 in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Abbi Maurer led the way with 20 points. She also had six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Lyssi Snouffer was also solid, finishing with a double-double (17 points, 11 rebounds) while Anna Fuller chipped in 13 points, four assists, four steals and two rebounds.

Delaware Christian returns to action Saturday against visiting Genoa Christian. Tip is set for 6 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Patrick Mahoney won the 100 butterfly and Graham Weidenhamer picked up first-place points in the 100 breaststroke to highlight Olentangy Orange’s weekend.

The Pioneers finished second to St. Charles, last year’s district champs, 339.5-138.5 Saturday in Columbus.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Natalie Johnson won the 100- and 200-meter freestyles, Erika Knodel won the 200 IM and 100 butterfly, Sydney Robare secured top honors in the 500 freestyle, Kali Butler won the 100 backstroke and Emma Logan won the 100 breaststroke as Olentangy Orange tied Columbus School for Girls, last year’s Division II state runner-up, 184-184 in a non-league dual Saturday in Columbus.

HOCKEY

Olentangy Orange 4, Dublin Coffman 1; Olentangy Liberty 4, New Albany 0; Olentangy 4, Dublin Coffman 2.

WRESTLING

Josh Halbakken and Bailey Munday won individual titles, with Monday nabbing tournament MVP honors in the process, to lead Big Walnut to a fourth-place finish at Saturday’s PJ’s Classic in Sunbury.

Cole Foster was also solid, nabbing runner-up honors in his weight class, while Max Lenz and Luke Apple each finished third.