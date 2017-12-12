Delaware County Property Transfers

English Terrace, Delaware; Benton, Daniel M. Trustee to Hagelgans, Stephen L. & Amy E. Tilden; $15,000.

516 Slate Crossing Drive, Delaware; Slate Creek at North Orange LP to VanGorder, Robert C. & Jodi L.; $379,900.

22 Middleview Drive, Sunbury; Ebert, Robert L. to Boston, Curtis D.; $120,000.

8699 Olenbrook Drive, Lewis Center; Nash, Norma to Danley, Ryan M. & Kelsey J.; $214,062.

7831 Mariposa Drive, Galena; NVR Inc. to Patel, Yogesh & Rekhaben; $424,274.

441 Lee Way, Lewis Center; NRS Properties Limited LLC to NVR Inc.; $49,500.

7839 Glenmore Drive, Powell; Eby, Tim J. & Kathi J. to Serhal, Andrew & Stacey; $359,750.

441 Lee Way, Lewis Center; NVR Inc. to Utt, Judy A.; $300,485.

307 Federal Circle, Delaware; Zimmerman, Rebecca to Mastracci, Michael David; $198,500.

401 Lee Way, Lewis Center; NRS Properties Limited LLC to NVR Inc.; $49,500.

401 Lee Way, Lewis Center; NVR Inc. to Shoaib, Zeshan; $367,885.

313 Ridgefield Drive, Delaware; NVR Inc. to Preidis, Mary; $261,295.

6962 Seafield Court, Westerville; Moore, David M. & Susan J. to Cusick, Patrick T. Jr. & Tanya N.; $342,000.

4640 Chimera Drive, Galena; NVR Inc. to Fahnestock, Lynn B. & Carolynn; $394,990.

6135 Brandon Drive, Lewis Center; NRS Properties Limited LLC to NVR Inc.; $49,500.

350 Brets Lane, Lewis Center; NVR Inc. to Patel, Hiren M. & Ranna H.; $402,505.

6135 Brandon Drive, Lewis Center; NVR Inc. to Tripathy, Rekha & Umesh, Chandra; $267,100.

700 Swanson Street, Delaware; Boroff, Nathaniel R. & Tiffany K. Trustees to Righter, Todd A. & Benjamin, Kalin D.; $160,000.

Center Village Road, Johnstown; DNJS Investments LLC to Largent, Robert M. & Laura M.; $385,000.

386 Brets Lane, Lewis Center; NVR Inc. to Palanisamy, Murali & Rangaswamy, Sukanya; $341,330.

100 Delaware Drive, Delaware; Curtis Farms LLC to Colburn, Gregory L. & Colburn, Elizabeth S.; $323,470.

68 N. Old State Road, Delaware; Glassburn, David E. & Sheran J. to Yates, Jordan A.; $315,256.

Cline Road, Waldo; Allen, Tamela J. & Dunlap, Jilene D. to Barkley, Brian F. & Erin A.; $455,850.

541 Cardinal Hill Lane, Powell; Dauerman, Paul M. Trustee to Beckett, Michael W. & Natalie M.; $555,000.

401 Cherry Leaf Road, Delaware; Wu, Gong & Zhang, Liwen to Fetters, Jerry L. II & Denise E.; $242,000.

246 McNamara Loop, Lewis Center; Glenn Road Capital LLC to NVR Inc.; $61,800.

6905 Temperance Point Street, Westerville; Hippler, Joseph D. & Sherry V. to Parsons, Jay E. & Angela G.; $710,000.

5329 Summer Ridge Lane, Galena; Arnold, Robert to Elliott, Russell Keith Jr. & Donnalyn Moeller; $532,000.