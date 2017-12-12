POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• Police were summoned to Kroger on Houk Road on Sunday around 2 a.m. after it was reported that three cartons of cigarettes were stolen by an unknown man. An investigation is ongoing.

• Police were summoned to the 700 block of Barberry Spur Avenue on Sunday after it was reported that two women were engaged in an argument. One woman reported that the other poked her in the nose. There were no arrests made in the case.

• Police conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 23 on Sunday evening for an equipment and traffic violation. During the stop, police detected a marijuana odor and conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. Police found 162 grams of marijuana, $4,500 cash, and a loaded gun. The driver, a 30-year-old man was charged with drug trafficking and taken to the Delaware County Jail.

• Police investigated an unauthorized use of motor vehicle on Friday 10:01 a.m. in the 200 block of East William Street. A 2014 dark blue BMW 428, valued at $27,000, was reported stolen and was recovered on the same day in Bethesda, Maryland.

• Police responded to an incident at a residence in the 200 block of Hayfield Drive on Saturday evening where a male allegedly used acid. He was transported to the hospital. No charges were filed.