Domtar employees deliver baby care packages

Domtar Corporation employee volunteers from the company’s personal care manufacturing facility in Delaware recently assembled 1,500 baby care packages for donation to a number of local nonprofit organizations that help support underserved families in the greater Delaware area.

The donated care packages included baby diapers and children’s books. Domtar makes a wide variety of everyday products from sustainable wood fiber, such as copy paper and diapers. Domtar’s Delaware facility employs approximately 230 people in the local community.

The packages were delivered to the Newborn Home Visiting Program, Pregnancy Resources of Delaware County, Willis Pacer Pantry, Liberty Community Center, Columbus Diaper Coalition, People in Need, Lutheran Social Services, Common Ground, and United Methodist Community Ministries.

The Domtar Comfort and Care Program has helped alleviate financial and emotional stress for families in need by donating hundreds of thousands of diapers to charitable organizations in the last year alone.

“The Comfort and Care program reflects our commitment to champion health, dignity and comfort in our local communities,” said Brad Goodwin, president of Personal Care North America. “Everyone deserves personal care, and, our hope, is that the diapers included in these baby care packages will help those families in the greater Delaware area that need it most.”

The new board books included in the baby care packages were donated by Domtar through its partnership with First Book. As part of its Powerful Pages campaign, Domtar has partnered with First Book, a nonprofit social enterprise that provides books to children in need, since 2012 to provide more than half a million dollars in grants to schools and programs in towns that are home to Domtar facilities. Domtar’s grants provide funding to educators to purchase books through the First Book Marketplace, a website available exclusively to First Book programs, and then the school’s children are able to bring home the new books.

“We’re proud to have provided hundreds of thousands of brand new books to children from low-income families across North America, in partnership with First Book,” said Domtar Corporate Responsibility Manager, Heather Alverson Stowe. “Domtar is committed to promoting literacy by putting books in the hands of children in need in the communities in which we operate — it’s a cause that is close to our hearts and core to our business.”

“Access to books is transformational in the lives of our children and the educators who serve them,” said Kyle Zimmer, First Book president and CEO. “Domtar’s work with First Book has opened up a world of opportunities to children who might not otherwise have books at home.”

