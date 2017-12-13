City approves next section of Communities at Glenross

Pulte Homes was given the go-ahead by Delaware City Council to move forward with Section 12 of the Communities at Glenross development located on the city’s southeast side.

In August 2016, council approved the preliminary development plan and subdivision plat for the Communities at Glenross Sections 11-22, located south of Cheshire Road.

Backed by a recommendation for passage by the Delaware Planning Commission, council on Monday approved the final development plan and final subdivision plat for Section 12, which contains 48 single-family lots on 14.796 acres located south of Cheshire Road and east of the Glenross Golf Club.

According to a city staff report, Section 11 (currently under construction) and Section 12 are the condominium portions of the Communities at Glenross, and the homes are targeted to “independent seniors and empty-nesters.”

The report notes the entire Glenross development calls for approximately 61.5 acres of open space in various reserve areas south of Cheshire Road with Section 12’s reserve area (4.057 acres) containing a retention pond, pedestrian path, and various amenities: a gazebo, a pickleball court, and a golf chipping and putting green.

Downzoning request pulled

Included on the agenda for a third reading was an ordinance seeking to downzone approximately 44.258 acres on the west side of Troy Road across from Smith Park from R-4 Medium Density Residential District and R-6 Multi-Family Residential to R-3 One-Family Residential District. However, that request was withdrawn by the applicant — the Judith D. Hook Revocable Trust.

In a letter addressed to David Efland, the city’s planning and development director, attorney Michael R. Shade states, “My client wishes to withdraw the application pertaining to the requested zoning change. My client appreciated your time and the efforts of your staff on its application.”

During a previous council meeting, Shade addressed council stating his client had looked into having the site developed under its current zoning, but using the land for apartments wasn’t financially feasible. For that reason, his client sought to change the zoning to allow for the land to be marketed as a future subdivision.

Several concerned residents spoke out against the downzoning request during a recent public hearing, citing concerns for the safety of the neighboring community in the Westfield Hills subdivision.

The safety concerns were raised about the proposed extension of Merrick Boulevard from its current terminus at Cambridge Road to Troy Road, which would have been the responsibility of the developer. The opposition fears the extension will create additional traffic and possible issues with speeding caused by drivers cutting through the subdivision in order to bypass Central Avenue.

#SaveTheCrew

Following in the footsteps of the cities of Powell, Dublin, Westerville, and Marysville, council passed a resolution urging the investor/operator and chairman of the Columbus Crew Soccer Club to keep the team in the capital city.

In October, Crew owner Anthony Precourt announced his desire to relocate the club — one of Major League Soccer’s original teams — from Columbus to Austin, Texas, following the 2018 season if plans for a new downtown stadium are not finalized by then.

“This is simply a resolution to support something that is of great importance to a lot of people in central Ohio and here in Delaware,” said council member Chris Jones, a Crew season ticket holder. “Moving of the team has a great impact on many of the kids and families of central Ohio and here in Delaware.”

Jones added if the Crew were to move, it would also have financial ramifications.

“There is definitely some financial impact on central Ohio and Delaware County by losing the Crew,” he said.

The resolution cited an economic impact study commissioned by the Columbus Crew SC in 2011, which stated that the total financial impact of the franchise on central Ohio is between $20 million and $25 million.

By Joshua Keeran jkeeran@aimmediamidwest.com

