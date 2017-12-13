DCS board approves 2018-2019 calendar, change orders

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education approved the 2018-2019 school calendar and a number of change orders at its board meeting Monday night.

Some notable dates from the new school calendar include:

• The first day of school will be Aug. 15, 2018.

• No school on Sept. 3, 2018 for Labor Day.

• No school on Sept. 20-21, 2018 for The Little Brown Jug and Fair Days.

• No school on Oct. 19, 2018 for a teacher in-service day.

• Thanksgiving break will be Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2018.

• Winter break will be from Dec. 24 through Jan. 4, 2019.

• No school on Jan. 21, 2019 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

• No school on March 15, 2019 for a teacher in-service day

• Spring break will be from March 25 to March 29, 2019.

• No school on April 19 and April 22, 2019 for a conference day.

• No school on May 27, 2019 for Memorial Day.

• The last day of school for students will be May 29, 2019.

Additionally, the board approved the following change orders for construction projects in the district:

• A $950 decrease to a contract with M & C Construction, LLC for work at Woodward Elementary School.

• A $5,139 decrease to a contract with M & C Construction, LLC to account for an unused portion of roofing allowance money at Woodward Elementary School and Smith Elementary School.

• A $2,000 decrease to a contract with Dunlop and Johnston, Inc. for used funds at Dempsey Middle School.

• A $37,643 decrease to a contract with Accurate Electric, Inc. to account for unused portions of contingency funds at Hayes High School.

• A $37,568 decrease to a contract with ABC Piping Company, Inc. to account for unused funds from work at Hayes.

• A $9,800 increase to a contract with Rezod, LLC for roof installation at Woodward.

• A $3,869 decrease to a contract with Robertson Construction Services, Inc. to account for unused funds from work at Smith.

• A $100,504 decrease to a contract with Robertson Construction Services, Inc. to account for unused funds from work at Hayes.

The board also approved the resignations of Senior Master Sergeant Douglas Manley, the Aerospace Science Instructor and ROTC advisor at Hayes for the purposes of retirement, effective June 2018; as well as approving the retirement of Anthony Amato, a maintenance worker for the district. The board also approved the resignations of Eric Waters, a first grade teacher at Schultz Elementary, and Kelly McConaha, a School-Aged Child Care program assistant at Schultz.

The board will meet next for its organizational meeting on Jan. 8, 2018 at 6 p.m.

http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2017/12/web1_Delaware-City-Schools-logo.jpg

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@delgazette.com

Contact Glenn Battishill at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Contact Glenn Battishill at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.