POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• A traffic stop was conducted in the 3000 block of Columbus Pike on Monday around 12:43 a.m. After an investigation, police located a controlled substance and took a report for possession. No charges have been filed at this time.

• A theft report was taken at a business on Troy Road on Monday evening after a woman reported that her purse was stolen.

• A woman contacted police Monday evening after her granddaughter made self-harm statements. Police took the girl to Grady Memorial Hospital for an evaluation. No charges were filed.