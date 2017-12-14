POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• Police responded to a bar on North Houk Road Wednesday around 3 a.m. after an assault was reported. After an investigation, police cited one individual for assault.

• A theft report was taken at UDF Tuesday afternoon after it was reported that items were stolen by an unknown individual. Police took a report and the investigation is ongoing.

Delaware County sheriff’s deputies report:

• A Sunbury man reported he struck a deer Sunday around 4:40 a.m. while he was traveling west on Cheshire Road near the South Galena intersection. The deer left the scene and the man reported he was uninjured. Deputies report his SUV sustained damage to the front and side.