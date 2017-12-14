Delaware County GOP leaders endorse O’Brien in 12th District race

Delaware County Prosecutor Carol O’Brien has received endorsements from several local Republican leaders in support of her candidacy for Ohio’s 12th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

O’Brien is one of five Republicans who have declared their candidacy for the seat being vacated by Rep. Pat Tiberi, R-Genoa Township. Tiberi announced his retirement on Oct. 19. He said he’s leaving Congress to become head of the Ohio Business Roundtable.

The other GOP contenders for the 12th District seat are State Sen. Kevin Bacon of Minerva Park, State Sen. Troy Balderson of Zanesville, Columbus businessman Brandon Grisez, and Columbus real estate investor Jon Halverstadt.

Others who have expressed interest in running include Cathy Lyttle, vice president of communications and investor relations for Worthington Industries, and Clarence Mingo, who is the Franklin County Auditor.

Five Democrats are seeking the party nomination for the seat. The list includes Galena resident John Russell, Licking County businessman Ed Albertson, Newark public school teacher John Peters, Mansfield area resident Doug Wilson, and former Franklin County Sheriff Zach Scott.

Delaware County leaders who have endorsed O’Brien are County Commissioners Barb Lewis and Jeff Benton, Sheriff Russell Martin, Engineer Chris Bauserman, Clerk of Courts Natalie Fravel, Auditor George Kaitsa, Treasurer Jon Peterson, and Coroner Mark Hickman

“With the current opioid crisis, the issues surrounding public safety and public health, it’s critical to have a representative that has been on the front line,” said Martin. “I’m confident that Carol O’Brien will be a voice for not only law enforcement, but the whole community on issues that impact our quality of life, while protecting our regional and national interest.”

O’Brien has served as the Delaware County Prosecutor since 2011. Before becoming the Delaware County Prosecutor, O’Brien was an Assistant Ohio Attorney General and Chief Counsel of the Ohio Organized Crime Commission. She has also served as a special prosecutor within the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

“I’m proud to have the support from such a strong and diverse group of leaders,” said O’Brien. “I’ve had the privilege of working in concert with our county’s elected officials over the years. They know me, and know that I will continue to fight for the values and ideas we share in Congress. I am thankful for their continued support as we move forward in this campaign.”

The deadline for candidates to file for the election is Feb. 7. The primary is scheduled for May 8. The 2018 general election is Nov. 6.

Gazette Staff

