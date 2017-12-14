What’s Happening in Delaware County

State Route 315 closed Saturday

The Ohio Department of Transportation reported that State Route 315 will be closed Saturday between State Route 750 and Orange Road. ODOT crews will be removing trees in that area from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. SR 315 will be closed in both directions during the work hours. ODOT officials said motorists can use the following detour: SR 315 to US 23 to SR 750 to SR 315 or reverse.

On screen at The Strand

Showtimes for Friday, Dec. 15 through Thursday, Dec. 21.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (PG-13): Friday, 5 p.m., 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, 5:30 p.m., 9 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 8 p.m.; Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Ferdinand (PG): Friday, 5:15 p.m., 8:15 p.m.; Saturday, 2:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 8:15 p.m.; Sunday, 1:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; Monday-Thursday, 4:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m.

The Star (PG): Friday, 5:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m.; Sunday, 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; Monday-Tuesday, 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13): Wednesday-Thursday, 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

For information, go to thestrandtheatre.net.

Sunbury Lions Club tree sale

The Sunbury Lions Club Christmas tree sale on the Square in Sunbury will run through Dec. 24h or until they are all sold. The trees — from Timbuk Farms of Granville — range in price from $35 to $75. The trees will be freshly cut and come , Ohio. The sale is open Monday through Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Big Walnut Friends Who Share.

Santa at The Strand

Main Street Delaware’s Santa House at The Strand Theatre in Delaware will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15 and from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16. Free horse-drawn carriage rides through downtown Delaware will be offered on Friday during Santa House operating hours. The Strand Theatre is located at 28 E. Winter St. in downtown Delaware.

Blue Christmas at Warrensburg UMC

Warrensburg United Methodist Church will host a Blue Christmas Worship Service on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. This is a worship service designed for people suffering with pain, loss, isolation, or grief during the Advent/Christmas season. It’s offered as a service to friends and neighbors. The church is located at 1025 State Route 257 S. (at the corner of Warrensburg Road and State Route 257).

New Year’s Eve at Arts Castle

The Arts Castle’s New Year’s Eve Party will feature central Ohio band Nightfall as well as tarot card readings and caricature drawings. Cocktails and appetizers will be served. Activities will begin at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31. Admission is $60 per person. Tickets can be purchased at artscastle.org. The Arts Castle is located at 90 W. Winter St., Delaware. For information, go to the website or call 740-369-2787.

Railroad fun at Sandel Legacy Trail

Preservation Parks presents All Aboard for Railroad Fun from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16 and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17 at Sandel Legacy Trail, 168 S. Vernon Street, Sunbury. Visitors can watch the trains travel through a miniature village and countryside, and ask club members about the history of railroading in America. Admission is free. All ages welcome.

Story time at Deer Haven Park

Preservation Parks presents Story Time in the Park at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 18 at Deer Haven Park, 4183 Liberty Road, Delaware. Kids age 3 and younger are invited to join staff from the Delaware County District Library as they read “Bear Snores On” and then take part in an activity or craft. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2017/12/web1_GAZETTE-SMALL-18.jpg

Gazette Staff delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Email local news items to delnews@aimmediamidwest.com.

Email local news items to delnews@aimmediamidwest.com.