Nine Delaware County students receive service academy nominations

Nine high school students from Delaware County have received nominations for further consideration for admission to the U.S. Service Academies’ classes of 2022.

Rep. Pat Tiberi, R-Genoa Township, announced his total list of 26 nominees from Ohio’s 12th Congressional District on Tuesday.

“Congratulations to these extraordinary young men and women for their nominations,” Tiberi said. “This is a truly remarkable and diverse class of leaders from schools and communities from all corners of the 12th Congressional District. I am proud to nominate each of them, and I wish them all the best as they continue on in the application process.”

Following is the list of students nominated who are residents of Delaware County or who attend schools in the county:

• Erin Barr (Olentangy Orange High School), daughter of Dan and Amy Barr, received nominations to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Air Force Academy, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

• Addison French (Olentangy Liberty High School), daughter of Michael and Theresa French, received a nomination to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

• Madison “Mason” Hart (Olentangy Liberty High School), son of Bret and Amy Hart, received nominations to the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

• Micah Hastings (Worthington Christian High School), son of Warren and Kristin Hastings, received a nomination to the U.S. Naval Academy.

• Jeremy Kendle (Olentangy High School), son of David and Lisa Kendle, received nominations to the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy.

• Dante Leary (Olentangy Liberty High School), son of Jeffrey and Erica Leary, received a nomination to the U.S. Naval Academy.

• Victoria Murnieks (Big Walnut High School), daughter of Raivo and Kimberly Murnieks, received nominations to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the U.S. Air Force Academy.

• Mary Ruff (St. Francis DeSales High School), daughter of Adam and Lynn Ruff, received a nomination to the U.S. Naval Academy.

• John Sutton (Big Walnut High School), son of James and Mary Sutton, received a nomination to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

After a competitive nomination process, each academy will evaluate individual students for admission based on evidence of character, scholarship, leadership, physical aptitude, medical fitness, goals and motivation.

The United States has five U.S. Service Academies: the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

Nominations by U.S. Senators, U.S. Congressmen, and/or the Vice President are required for appointment for all but the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, which makes appointments based on a nationwide competition.

Gazette Staff

