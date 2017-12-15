POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• Police responded to an apartment on Lexington Boulevard on Wednesday evening after a 16-year-old female left the home against the wishes of her guardians with the help of her 18-year-old boyfriend. Unruly juvenile charges have been filed against the girl and a charge of contributing to the unruliness of a minor was issued for the boyfriend.

• Ohio Wesleyan University Campus Safety officers contacted police Wednesday afternoon and reported that an individual was having a mental health crisis. Police transported the individual for a mental health evaluation and no charges were filed.

• A report of a stolen license plate was taken in the 1500 block of Pittsburgh Drive on Wednesday afternoon. There are no suspects at this time.

• Employees at Goodwill contacted police Wednesday to report that four subjects left the store without paying for two cartloads of goods. The theft is still under investigation.