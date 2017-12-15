Two Columbus residents killed in US 23 crash

The Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a four-vehicle, fatal crash that occurred on Thursday morning on US 23 north of Lazelle Road, in Orange Township, Delaware County.

Troopers report that around 10:50 a.m. Robert Fish, 55, of Columbus, was driving a 2014 Toyota Corolla northbound on US 23 in the right lane. Troopers say Fish traveled left of center and struck a southbound 2010 Ford Focus driven by Darrell Turner, 47, of Columbus, in a head-on collision.

Troopers said because of this collision, Turner’s vehicle was forced into the right lane and into the path of a southbound 2011 International Semi Tractor/Trailer driven by Hiram Soto-Acevedo, 36, of Detroit, Michigan.

Another driver, Ted Disanto, 69, of Grove City, was travelling northbound in a 2015 Nissan Altima on US 23 and slowing to make a left turn into a private drive when the crash occurred and his vehicle was struck by debris from the initial collision.

Fish was pronounced dead at the scene by the Delaware County Coroner’s Office.

Turner was transported to Riverside Hospital with serious injuries.

The three passengers from Fish’s vehicle were also transported to Riverside Hospital for treatment. The front seat passenger was Lisa Hiles, 54, of Columbus. Jacqueline Morrison, age 31, of Thornville, Ohio, and Ricky Weekley Jr., 34, of Columbus, were riding in the back seat.

Shortly after arriving at Riverside Hospital, Hiles succumbed to her injuries, trooper report. Morrison and Weekley sustained serious injuries. Mr. Soto-Acevedo and Mr. Disanto were not injured.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Orange Township Fire Department, Columbus Fire Department, Berlin Township Fire Department, Columbus Police Department, and the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

Alcohol and/or drug use is unknown at this time, troopers reported. Safety belts were not in use at the time of the crash by any occupants of Fish’s vehicle. Safety belts were in use by Turner, Disanto, and Soto-Acevedo.

The crash remains under investigation at this time. Next of kin has been notified.

http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2017/12/web1_OSHP-logo-2013-620×400-2.jpg