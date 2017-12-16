POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• Police responded with medics to a home on Lexington Boulevard after an 83-year-old woman was found deceased. Police report the death appears to be from natural causes.

• A woman contacted police Thursday to report she was recently contacted by a person who claimed to be from the IRS and tried to defraud her out of some money. An investigation is ongoing.

• A traffic stop was conducted in the 100 block of East Central Street on Friday around 12:20 a.m. After an investigation, police located a controlled substance and confiscated it. A report was taken and charges are pending.

Powell police report:

• A vehicle was traveling west on the driveway access of 120 East Olentangy when they left the driveway to the right, entered the grass and struck a light pole and an electric box. Police report the vehicle then left the scene and did not report the crash. An investigation is ongoing.