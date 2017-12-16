Grand Jury issues indictments

A Delaware County Grand Jury issued a number of indictments Friday.

Individuals indicted by the grand jury included:

• Jayson Henderlong, of Columbus, was charged with receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

• Corey Armstrong, of Delaware, was charged with four counts of nonsupport or contributing to the nonsupport of dependents, fifth-degree felonies.

• Paul J. Bianchi, of Delaware, was charged with two counts of nonsupport or contributing to the nonsupport of dependents, fifth-degree felonies.

• Amanda J. Sowards, of Columbus, was charged with 10 counts of nonsupport or contributing to the nonsupport of dependents, fifth-degree felonies.

• Mirshaun A.M. Lindley, of Delaware, was charged with election falsification and forgery, both fifth-degree felonies.

• Christina F. Doelling, of Hilliard, was charged with one count of tampering with records, a third-degree felony, and four counts of telecommunications fraud, fifth-degree felonies.

• Julie L. Black, of Worthington, was charged with two counts of theft, a third-degree felony and a fourth-degree felony.

• Erica L. Freeman, of Columbus, was charged with theft and possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies.

• Donna M. Crabtree, of Grove City, was charged with passing bad checks, a fifth-degree felony.

• Mary A. Davis, of Marion, was charged with operating vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, a fourth-degree felony.

• Zavier T. Fuller, of Westerville, was charged with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

• Deon McFarland, of Delaware, was charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Jamie R. Miller, of Lancaster, Ohio, was charged with identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony.

• Nicholas C. McCloskey, of Marion, was charged with two counts of violating a protection order, fifth-degree felonies.

Arraignments have not yet been scheduled in Delaware County Common Pleas Court.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Glenn Battishill at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

