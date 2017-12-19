Lorenz to seek 67th District seat in Ohio House

Powell Mayor Brian Lorenz is expected to announce later today his intention to run for the 67th District seat in the Ohio House of Representatives.

According to a press release issued by the Lorenz For Ohio campaign, the City of Powell councilman will formally announce his candidacy at 6:15 p.m. today at Powell City Hall, 47 Hall St.

“Ohio has such a rich history and a unique and remarkable quality of life,” said Lorenz in the press release. “When I think of Delaware County, I am inspired by the incredibly hard working people. Delaware county has a progressive future — one that will integrate the digital and physical worlds. We have a choice: move with the future or be left behind.”

A resident of Powell since 2006, Lorenz has served on city council since 2010 and is employed as director of planning and permitting for WD Partners in Dublin. Lorenz and his wife, Sue, have four children.

According to the press release, Lorenz will be joined during today’s announcement by various supporters, including Olentangy Local Schools Superintendent Mark Raiff, Liberty Township Trustee Shyra Eichhorn, and other members of city council.

The 67th Ohio House district is comprised of the western portion of Delaware County, which includes Delaware, Lewis Center, and Powell.

Due to term limits, current State Rep. Andrew Brenner, R-Powell, is unable to seek a fifth term in 2018.

