Spitzer announces state senate candidacy

Orange Township Fiscal Officer Joel Spitzer has announced his intention to run for a seat in the Ohio Senate in the 2018 election.

He posted the announcement on his Facebook page, Spitzer for Ohio Senate, on Sunday, Dec. 17.

“It is with great excitement and a genuine care for people, that I would like to announce on behalf of my family and to my friends that I am running for the 19th Senate District for the State of Ohio,” Spitzer wrote in his Facebook post. “The official announcement will be presented on January 2, 2018.”

Sen. Kris Jordan, R-Powell, has occupied the 19th District seat since 2011. Due to term limits, he is not eligible to run for the seat.

The 19th Ohio Senate District encompasses Delaware and Knox counties and part of Franklin County.

State Rep. Andrew Brenner, R-Powell, announced his candidacy for the 19th District seat on Oct. 19.

Spitzer, a member of the Delaware County Republican Central Committee, said he has been considering running for sometime and by putting the announcement on Facebook he hoped to gather support for his campaign.

“It is with sincere and deep care for people that I am excited to represent all on a wider scale,” he said in his post. “I will bring meaningful change for all, with zealous representation, making real change for real people.”

Spitzer said as a business owner and former educator, “I will always look out for the interests of small businesses, students, and teachers. I have spent my career engaging the community and empowering others. I intend to do just that for the people of my district.”

He is an Ohio native who grew up in Bucyrus and Marion. He has resided in Lewis Center, Delaware County since 2004 living with his wife and four children.

Spitzer began his professional career in education as the dean of students for Olentangy Orange High School before studying law and becoming an attorney.

He earned his undergraduate degree at The Ohio State University, a master’s degree in education administration from Wright State University, Dayton, Ohio and he received a juris doctorate from the University of Dayton, where he is also a Ph.D. candidate in school finance.

By D. Anthony Botkin abotkin@aimmediamidwest.com

D. Anthony Botkin may be reached at 740-413-0902 or on Twitter @dabotkin.

