Delaware County Property Transfers

1226 Allington Lane, Columbus; Trassare, Thomas to Dempsey, Catherine J.; $215,000.

7564 Talavera Drive, Galena; Vinmar Investment Limited to NVR Inc.; $95,000.

110 Ellicot Road, Delaware; NVR Inc. to Kapp, Jesse D. & Amanda G.; $276,580.

605 Cliff View Drive, Galena; NVR Inc. to Guistino, David J. & Alexandra; $483,865.

7678 Wensley Lane, Westerville; Wagner, Robert C. & Susan B. to Messmer, Frederick R. III & Karen L.; $318,000.

884 Blackmore Drive, Delaware; NVR Inc. to Harrell, Charles Jason; $496,345.

421 Cherry Leaf Road, Delaware; Hamel, Matthew S. & Emily E. to Baden, Curt M. & Jennifer J.; $300,400.

3770 Southbury Drive, Powell; Epcon Bradford LLC to Pugh, William F. & Barbara A.; $437,620.

5850 Yellowfin Lane, Lewis Center; Olentangy Crossing LLC to Kamalooru, Gokul Krishna & Gudapati, Supriya; $234,970.

7699 Talavera Drive, Galena; NVR Inc. to Weaver, Bryan W. & Anne E.; $483,075.

6123 Brandon Drive, Lewis Center; NRS Properties Limited LLC to NVR Inc.; $49,500.

9098 Longstone Drive, Lewis Center; Phin, Pronh Malin Ly to Hemans, Christopher S. & Litterst, Sarah; $238,000.

978 Balmoral Drive, Delaware; Glenross North LLC to NVR Inc.; $82,475.

279 Rockmill Street, Delaware; Covert, David R. & Rebecca L. to AH4R Properties LLC; $223,079.

977 Balmoral Drive, Delaware; Glenross North LLC to NVR Inc.; $82,475.

4691 Greyson Drive, Powell; Morrison, William Edward Jr. & Elizabeth to Twomey, Christopher; $370,000.

4245 Scioto Parkway, Powell; Manocha, Kapil & Pooja to Krysh, William R. & Katie W.; $390,000.

9060 Tabernash Drive, Columbus; Zimmerman, Jason M. & Dempsey, Michelle L. to Bonifas, Brady D. & Megan E.; $246,000.

8073 Campbell Lane, Dublin; Schindler, Joseph A. & Kathleen J. Trustees to Lorentzen, Kyle; $547,500.

245 Brandie Drive, Delaware; Jones, Randy C. to Aerocellent Enterprises LLC; $182,000.

Needles Road, Johnstown; Cook, Marjorie K. to O’Quinn, Lynda L.; $37,778.

1368 Lovingston Way, Sunbury; Northstar Residential Development LLC to Fisher, David Mark & Christine Marie; $115,000.

1355 Big Bluestem Way, Sunbury; Northstar Residential Development LLC to Rockford Homes Inc.; $96,000.

1447 Big Bluestem Way, Sunbury; Northstar Residential Development LLC to Rockford Homes Inc.; $91,000.

1555 Big Bluestem Way, Sunbury; Northstar Residential Development LLC to Rockford Homes Inc.; $90,000.