Glad You Asked: Delaware’s Got Talent coming in new year

Happy holidays and Merry Christmas from your friends at the Delaware County District Library. As a reminder, all library locations will be closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Sunday and Monday, to take some time and celebrate with their families. All locations will operate on their regular hours again on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Classic Christmas movies like “It’s A Wonderful Life” and “White Christmas” depict scenes of families and friends gathering around a piano, sharing their talents, singing, dancing and reading poetry during the holidays. Even as a child, my grandmother always enjoyed having her grandchildren share their gifts and give a Christmas “mini-performance.” I would sing, my cousin played piano, and another lucky cousin read from the Christmas book of short stories.

This might be the perfect year for your family to give some Christmas talent sharing a try. It could serve as practice for a fun event the Delaware Main Library is hosting in January. On Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m. we’ll host a talent show for kids ages 6 to 11 who want to show off their fun, quirky, unique and amazing abilities.

“Delaware’s Got Talent” will be a fun night for all who attend. The library will provide a microphone and speaker for sound amplification, and anything else can be provided by the little performer. Any talents from joke telling to juggling will be accepted, but we ask that all performers let us know their plan to perform in advance so we can prepare. A registration form is available on the Events page at www.delawarelibrary.org, or patrons can search the website for “Delaware’s Got Talent.”

Did you know that the within the Delaware Library collection, we have books with sheet music available for checkout? Piano players of all skill levels may enjoy any of these books the next time they sit down to practice.

“Jumbo Easy Piano Songbook: 200 Songs for All Occasions” by Hal Leonard Corporation. Chiefly popular and traditional songs; also includes hymns, arrangements of classical works, and some instrumental works.

“Christmas: Anthology of Christmas Songs: Piano, Vocal, Guitar” by Hal Leonard Corporation. A cream-of-the-crop collection of 100 holiday favorites, both secular and sacred, including: “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” “Merry Christmas, Darling,” “What Child Is This?” and more.

“The Best Movie Songs Ever” by Hal Leonard Corporation. This newly revised edition includes more than 70 songs made famous on the silver screen: “Against All Odds,” “My Heart Will Go On,” “Singin’ in the Rain,” “When You Wish upon a Star” and more.

“Beginning Rock Keyboard: The Complete Guide” by Mark Harrison. This comprehensive book/CD pack will teach the basic skills needed to play beginning rock keyboard. From composing to soloing, learn the theory, tools, and techniques used by the pros.

By Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

