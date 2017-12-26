St. Mary’s lends a helping hand for Christmas

Santa’s elves had a little help getting toys together this year thanks to the students and staff of the St. Mary School and their annual fundraiser that collected 400 toys.

St. Mary School Principal Gina Stull said the fundraiser marked its fourth year and in the last two years they’ve allowed students to wear costume pieces like elf hats or ugly sweaters instead of their uniforms if they donate.

“The fundraiser started because of the need within some of our families for additional support during this time of year,” Stull said. “The majority of our families are very blessed and want to find a way to help others in their community. We teach our children that when we help those less fortunate, we are helping Christ. They are eager to put these lessons into action at every turn.”

Stull said the school collected toiletries and made Blessing Bags for the homeless, collected toys, and raised money. She said two firetrucks from the City of Delaware Fire Department came to the school last Tuesday to collect the donations.

“It’s an honor for us to receive these toys and it’s been an honor for us to partner with St. Mary School,” said Delaware Fire Chief John Donahue. “These toys have been donated to the Salvation Army, who will be distributing them to the needy in our community.”

Donahue said he appreciates the community partnership around the holiday season.

“It’s great to have the cooperation of many different businesses and organizations in our community,” he said. “Together we have donated and done many drives to provide for the needy in our community. It’s an honor and we wish everyone in our community a very Merry Christmas and a happy New Year. Make it a safe one.”

A City of Delaware fire truck visited St. Mary School last Tuesday to collect the donation of toys. Fire Chief John Donahue said the toys were donated to the Salvation Army, which distributed them to the needy families in the community. http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2017/12/web1_IMG_7024.jpg A City of Delaware fire truck visited St. Mary School last Tuesday to collect the donation of toys. Fire Chief John Donahue said the toys were donated to the Salvation Army, which distributed them to the needy families in the community. Gina Stull | St. Mary School

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Glenn Battishill at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Contact Glenn Battishill at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.