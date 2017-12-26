FREE-ze Fest kicks off 2018 First Friday schedule

If it’s free, it me. And you.

Right?

Main Street Delaware’s January First Friday brings back FREE-ze Fest — note the emphasis on free — on Friday, Jan. 5. The event is designed to offer families a little relief from the sticker shock of the holiday-buying season, said Executive Director Susie Bibler. She said participating downtown businesses will each offer something free for patrons during the evening.

“There will be something free to either do or taste or try or make. It’s a family-friendly event,” Bibler said.

Bibler said the complete list of participating businesses will be finalized by the end of this week. As of Monday, the following businesses were listed as participants for the 2018 FREE-ze Fest: The Greater Gouda, J. Gumbo’s, Honey & Abernathy, and The Strand Theatre.

Bibler said Main Street Delaware will provide maps with participating vendors listed.

“Everyone will come to the Main Street office (20 E. Winter St.) between 6 and 9 (p.m.), pick up the map and go visit the stores,” she said.

The Delaware County District Library will unveil its newest bookmobile during January’s First Friday.

For information about FREE-ze Fest, go to www.mainstreetdelaware.com.

By Andrew Carter acarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Andrew Carter at 740-413-0900. Follow him on Twitter @DelOhioEditor.

