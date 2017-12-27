POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

Officers investigated a report of two gift cards that were stolen on Monday, Dec. 25 from a residence in the 1200 block of Rivercrest Drive South. The gift cards were valued at $50 total.

Police responded to a report of counterfeit money being passed on Monday, Dec. 25 at a business on East Winter Street. A report was taken to document the incident.

A possible overdose was reported at 7:34 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 25 in the first block of Calm Street. The City of Delaware Fire Department responded to the scene. The individual was unconscious and unresponsive. Medics administered Narcan before transporting the individual to Grady Memorial Hospital. The individual’s condition is unknown. The case remains open.

Three juveniles were arrested following the report of a suspicious vehicle in the vicinity of Aspen Court at 10:52 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 25. Officers discovered marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia in the juveniles’ possession.

Disorderly conduct was reported at 9:11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 25 at an address on Downing Street South. The case is inactive.

At 2:01 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24, police received a call about an intoxicated person at an address on Missouri Avenue. The individual was arrested.

Officers are investigating a report about possession of a controlled substance that was called in on Sunday, Dec. 24. The incident occurred at a residence on South Franklin Street.

Officers arrested an individual and charged the person with assault after receiving a call at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24. The incident occurred in the 100 block of South Franklin Street.

Theft of a purse was reported at 11:47 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22 at a business on North Union Street. The case is open.

Theft was reported on Friday, Dec. 22 in the 400 block of Timbersmith Drive.

Possession of drugs was reported at 12:42 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22 at an address on High Street.

Theft of money was reported on Friday, Dec. 22 in the 100 block of South Henry Street. The case remains open.

A female reported that her 13-year-old daughter was assaulted at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21 at a house on Eaton Street.