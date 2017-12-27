Delaware County Property Transfers

862 Mill Run Drive, Sunbury; Slattery, Erin & Palermini, Chris to Palermini, Eric; $190,000.

14961 Olive Green Road, Centerburg; Faulhaber, Sandra L. to Clary Investments LLC; $101,000.

111 Pennsylvania Avenue, Delaware; Olmstead, Emily Claire Uline to Berner, Joseph M. & Cynthia A.; $88,500.

2591 E. Orange Road, Lewis Center; Hood, John D. & Linda J. Trustees to Gram, Stephanie J.; $373,000.

55 Traditions Way, Powell; Damiani, Victoria to Allauddin, Mohammed Jaffer; $182,000.

4767 Blue Church Road, Sunbury; Zirger, Michael L. & Lisa A. to West, Derek J. & Meghan E.; $298,613.

8832 Locherbie Court, Dublin; Schreibeis, George Daniel Trustee to Harr, Ryan W. & Rebecca W.; $450,000.

9495 Kilbourne Road, Sunbury; Walton, Jon M. & Monica L. to Cannon, Emily M.; $434,000.

6439 Streamside Drive, Galena; Fischer Homes Columbus LP to Ho, Hiu Daniel & Lo Man Yi; $399.416.

5661 Sedgewick Lane, Galena; Fischer Homes Columbus LP to Smith, Jeremy A. & Guerrieri, David D.; $536,942.

768 Maple Vista Drive, Delaware; Harrell, Charles Jason & Fox, Harrell Tiffany Dawn Trustees to Dickerson, Lawrence & Christy; $359,500.

16651 Murphy Road, Sunbury; Harbin, Mark E. & Kelley M. to Mormon, Shannon D. & Jennifer; $459,000.

7540 Sawmill Parkway, Powell; Guru Nanak Darbar Religious Society to Kenney Company LLC The; $160,000.

5423 Shawbury Lane, Lewis Center; MI Homes of Central Ohio LLC to Biladeau, Allen S. & Melissa K.; $415,000.

6501 Brookview Manor Drive, Galena; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Feeser, Timothy Lee & Sarah F.; $525,313.

648 Viola Drive, Sunbury; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Lyons, Danielle M. & Adam C.; $300,725.

142 Sapphire Ice Drive, Delaware; Johnson, Cheryl L. to Ricard, Michelle C. & Gary N.; $280,000.

136 Hill Street, Sunbury; Bryant, Philip Elizabeth to Owens, Austin; $175,000.

273 Olentangy Crossing, Delaware; Martin, John Arron & Heather Lynn to Kanagala, Sudhir & Yarragunti, Haritha; $485,000.

2639 Royal Dornoch Circle, Delaware; Wilkins, Joseph C. & Andrea L. to Mayhugh, Michael & Cara; $257,000.

553 Acme Road, Delaware; Wright, Dorothy Anne Successor Trustee to Covert, David R. & Rebecca L.; $220,000.