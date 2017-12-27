Olentangy Local Schools kindergarten registration begins Jan. 16

The Olentangy Local School District’s kindergarten registration for the 2018-19 school year will begin Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.

In order to improve customer service, Personal Identification Numbers (PIN) will be given in the order according to each school’s kindergarten screening dates. Parents/guardians should visit the kindergarten registration page of the district’s website (www.olentangy.k12.oh.us) to determine when they may begin calling for this PIN. Parents/guardians should call on their assigned school’s days.

This PIN will allow families to access an online registration system and enter basic demographic, health and emergency contact information. After completing the online registration, users will be prompted online to schedule an appointment for kindergarten screening at the school your child will attend in the 2018-19 attendance area.

To obtain a PIN, please call the New Student Welcome Center at 740-657-4030 or 740-657-4033. The New Student Welcome Center is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.