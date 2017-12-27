Ohio hunters bag 14,115 deer during 2-day gun season

Ohio’s hunters checked 14,115 white-tailed deer during Ohio’s 2017 two-day deer-gun hunting season, Dec. 16-17, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). During last year’s two-day December deer-gun season, hunters faced less than ideal conditions and harvested 9,228 deer.

In Delaware County, hunters bagged 78 deer this season, compared to 52 in 2016. Hunters in Knox County checked in 382 deer, doubling the 2016 total of 146. Licking County hunters bagged 340 deer this year, compared to 195 in 2016. Hunters checked in 124 deer in Morrow County, up from 70 a year ago. In Marion County, the bag total was 79, compared to 43 last year. Union County hunters bagged 64 deer, more than double of last year’s haul of 28.

Hunters still have opportunities to pursue deer this winter. Muzzleloader season is Jan. 6-9, 2018, and archery season remains open through Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. Find more information about deer hunting in the 2017-2018 Ohio Hunting and Trapping Regulations or at wildohio.gov.

Past year’s harvest summaries and weekly updated harvest reports can be found at wildohio.gov/deerharvest.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife remains committed to properly managing Ohio’s deer populations, according to a press release issued by the agency. The goal of Ohio’s Deer Management Program is to provide a deer population that maximizes recreational opportunities, while minimizing conflicts with landowners and motorists.

Ohio ranks fifth nationally in resident hunters and 11th in the number of jobs associated with hunting-related industries. Hunting has a more than $853 million economic impact in Ohio through the sale of equipment, fuel, food, lodging and more, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s Hunting in America: An Economic Force for Conservation publication.

