POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• A report of an unruly juvenile was taken Tuesday afternoon at an apartment on Lake Street. A woman told police that a teenage she is the guardian for left home without her permission. An investigation is ongoing, but no charges have been filed.

• Police took a report of a suicidal woman Tuesday afternoon at an address on Equestrian Way. Police transported a woman to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment and evaluation.

• Police received a report Tuesday evening of an overdose in the first block of High Street. Police transported an unresponsive subject to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. Police later took a report for possession of drug abuse instruments and charges are pending.

• A traffic stop was conducted Tuesday evening in the area of East William Street. A 27-year-old man was charged with marijuana and driving under suspension and was arrested for an outstanding arrest warrant.