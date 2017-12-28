Grand jury issues indictments

A Delaware County Grand Jury issued a number of indictments on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Individuals indicted by the grand jury included:

• Cruz D. Call, of Delaware, was charged with two counts of robbery, one second-degree felony and one third-degree felony; and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Stephanie M. Gibson, of Mount Gilead, was charged with tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; one count of breaking and entering a fourth-degree felony; one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony; and five counts of forgery, fifth-degree felonies.

• Ryan B. Cavanaugh, of Mount Gilead, was charged with one count of breaking and entering a fifth-degree felony; one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony; and five counts of forgery, fifth-degree felonies.

• Proscovia L. Rwegoshora, of Newark, was charged with a count of theft and possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies.

• Mikyle A. Bowie, of Westerville, was charged with one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; one count of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

• Cyril Gbaya, of Columbus, was charged with two counts of identity fraud, one third-degree felony and one fourth-degree felony.

• Justin S. Phillip, of Columbus, was charged with two counts of identity fraud, one third-degree felony and one fourth-degree felony.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Glenn Battishill at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

