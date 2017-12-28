Delaware County Property Transfers

6123 Brandon Drive, Lewis Center; NVR Inc. to Buthello, Sonia & Mathew, Abhilash; $345,097.
250 Ensigns Lane, Lewis Center; NVR Inc. to Gajje, Someshwar; $341,500.
482 Westgreen Lane, Westerville; Purdie, Mary to Ridolfi, Gary Steven & Patricia A.; $175,000.
6350 Brandon Drive, Lewis Center; NRS Properties Limited LLC to NVR Inc.; $48,000.
6566 Upper Lake Circle, Westerville; Wagner, Stanley & Marchigiani, Phyllis to Eberenz, Gregory E. & Mary E.; $235,000.
6350 Brandon Drive, Lewis Center; NVR Inc. to Maddala, Ramakrishna; $317,565.
3812 Southbury Drive, Powell; Epcon Bradford LLC to Doepping, Barbara L. Trustee; $510,970.
920 County Line Road, Westerville; Johnston, Brian E. & Jennifer A. to Bennett, Jennifer; $197,000.
10459 Cambridge Place, Powell; Zimmer, Howard C. Jr. & Betty S. to Fling, Russell Thomas & Janice W.; $346,000.
1682 Primrose Avenue, Lewis Center; McDevitt, Gregory @ 4 to Herceg, Carlton R. & Royster, Herceg Stephanie L.; $304,900.
407 Mill Wind Drive, Westerville; Minney, Christopher T. & Emily J. to Nesselroad, Michael A. & Lori; $340,000.
890 Village Drive, Delaware; Osman, Norina J. to Tucker, Kristina; $160,100.
1410 Franklin Street, Lewis Center; Stover, Charles L. Jr. to Haynes, Jeremy & Afaghi, Michael; $123,000.
1643 Big Bluestem Way, Sunbury; Northstar Residential Development LLC to Schottenstein Homes LLC; $120,000.
1575 Big Bluestem Way, Sunbury; Northstar Residential Development LLC to Schottenstein Homes LLC; $120,000.
1515 Big Bluestem Way, Sunbury; Northstar Residential Development LLC to Schottenstein Homes LLC; $120,000.
2185 Farmland Drive, Delaware; Means, Timothy J. & Julie C. to AH4R Properties LLC; $211,200.
5719 Cali Glen Lane, Westerville; Striker, Kimberly A. & Steven L. to Dada, Nasima N.; $402,000.
113 Merriston Circle, Delaware; Thundarr LLC to AH4R Properties LLC; $222,719.
147 Harrison Street, Galena; Summers, Harold E. to Makruski, Loralee & Edward; $215,000.
3881 Waterbury Place, Powell; Epcon Bradford LLC to Livingston, James M. & Venita A.; $423,690.