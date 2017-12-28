SR521 now open following crash

State Route 521 between Harris Road and U.S. 36/State Route 37 is now open to traffic.

The roadway was closed just after 10 a.m. today due to a tractor trailer crash, according to Ohio Department of Transportation District 6 officials. The vehicle struck the railroad bridge on SR521. The top of the trailer was torn off.

This tractor trailer hit a railroad bridge on State Route 521 this morning. The route is now open to traffic. http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2017/12/web1_bridge-hit_crop-4.jpg This tractor trailer hit a railroad bridge on State Route 521 this morning. The route is now open to traffic. Courtesy Photo | ODOT District 6

Gazette Staff delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

