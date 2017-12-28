SR521 now open following crash

State Route 521 between Harris Road and U.S. 36/State Route 37 is now open to traffic.
The roadway was closed just after 10 a.m. today due to a tractor trailer crash, according to Ohio Department of Transportation District 6 officials. The vehicle struck the railroad bridge on SR521. The top of the trailer was torn off.
