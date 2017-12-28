Posted on by

SR521 now open following crash


Gazette Staff

This tractor trailer hit a railroad bridge on State Route 521 this morning. The route is now open to traffic.


Courtesy Photo | ODOT District 6

State Route 521 between Harris Road and U.S. 36/State Route 37 is now open to traffic.

The roadway was closed just after 10 a.m. today due to a tractor trailer crash, according to Ohio Department of Transportation District 6 officials. The vehicle struck the railroad bridge on SR521. The top of the trailer was torn off.

