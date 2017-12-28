What’s Happening in Delaware County

New Year’s Eve at Arts Castle

The Arts Castle’s New Year’s Eve Party will feature central Ohio band Nightfall as well as tarot card readings and caricature drawings. Cocktails and appetizers will be served. Activities will begin at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31. Admission is $60 per person. Tickets can be purchased at artscastle.org. The Arts Castle is located at 90 W. Winter St., Delaware. For information, go to the website or call 740-369-2787.

Winter Bird Walk at Gallant Woods

Preservation Parks presents Winter Bird Walk at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30 at Gallant Woods Park, 2151 Buttermilk Hill Road, Delaware. Birding enthusiasts shouldn’t miss this early morning winter bird hike led by park district staff. All skill levels are welcome, and loaner binoculars will be available. Admission is free. Open to ages 7 and older.

New Year’s Day hike at Gallant Woods

Preservation Parks presents a New Year’s Day Hike at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1 at Gallant Woods Park, 2150 Buttermilk Hill Road, Delaware. Volunteer Len Fisher leads the annual first hike of the year through woods and prairies. Finish your hike at Gallant Farm for hot soup and refreshments. For information, call 740-595-3020 or go to www.preservationparks.com.

Moody Road opening delayed

The Delaware County Engineer reports that the closure on Moody Road between Olive Green Road and Peerless Road will be delayed. The current bridge replacement project was scheduled to open on Dec. 29, 2017, but will be delayed to January 12, 2018 due to the weather. For information, contact the engineer’s office at 740-833-2400.

On screen at The Strand

Showtimes for Friday, Dec. 29 through Thursday, Jan. 4.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (PG-13): Friday, 5 p.m., 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, 2 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 9 p.m.; New Year’s Eve (Sunday), 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m.; New Year’s Day (Monday), 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday, 4 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

The Greatest Showman (PG): Friday, 5:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m.; New Year’s Eve (Sunday), 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.; New Year’s Day (Monday), 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday, 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13): Friday, 5:15 p.m., 8:15 p.m.; Saturday, 2:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 8:15 p.m.; New Year’s Eve (Sunday), 1:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m.; New Year’s Day (Monday), 1:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday, 4:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m.

For information, go to thestrandtheatre.net.

Main Street gift certificate program ends Dec. 31

The Main Street Delaware gift certificate program, a partnership between Main Street Delaware and First Commonwealth Bank, will conclude at year’s end. All certificates must be redeemed at downtown shops or restaurants on or before Dec. 31 to be valid. Main Street Delaware will continue to sell engraved bricks to help people commemorate important events with permanent, personalized bricks inlaid in downtown sidewalks. Bricks are $75 each and may be inscribed with up to three lines of text, with a maximum of 13 characters or spaces per line. For more information or to place a brick order, visit www.mainstreetdelaware.com/brick-scape.html.

First Friday set for Jan. 5

Main Street Delaware’s January First Friday is planned for Jan. 5. The theme for the event is FREE-ze Fest. Participating downtown Delaware businesses will be offering free events, make and take crafts, shows, entertainment, and samples. To see the list of participating vendors, go to www.mainstreetdelaware.com. For information, email director@mainstreetdelaware.com​ or call at 740 362-6050.

MLK breakfast at OWU

The 25th annual Martin Luther King Breakfast Celebration is scheduled for 7:45 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 15 at Ohio Wesleyan University. Bishop Lawrence Reddick III of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church will be the guest speaker. Indivdual tickets cost $20 each. The deadline to reserve tickets is Jan. 5. The breakfast will be held in the Benes Room at the Hamilton-Williams Campus Center. For ticket information, contact Susanna Long at 740-203-3084 or sslong@owu.edu.

Wornstaff Library trustees meet Jan. 8

Wornstaff Memorial Public Library Trustees will hold their organizational/regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2018. All regular monthly meetings will be held the second Monday of each month at 7:30 p.m. All meetings are held at the library at 302 E. High Street, Ashley.

Oxford Twp. meeting Jan. 9

Oxford Township Trustees will hold an organizational/regular meeting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. The meeting will be held at 5125 Shoemaker Road, Ashley.

OLSD kindergarten registration

The Olentangy Local School District’s kindergarten registration for the 2018-19 school year will begin Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. For information, go to www.olentangy.k12.oh.us or call the New Student Welcome Center at 740-657-4030 or 740-657-4033. The New Student Welcome Center is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Email local news items to delnews@aimmediamidwest.com.

