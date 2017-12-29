POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• Telecommunications harassment was reported on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 82 E. William St. Church employees told officers that a male had contacted the church numerous times over the past several months, requesting money and other services. Church employees and police told the man to cease all contact with the church. A report was taken to document activity to date.

• Officers took a behavioral health report at 6:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at a residence in the 400 block of Western Dreamer Drive.

• Two juveniles were arrested and charged with theft on Tuesday, Dec. 26 after taking items from United Dairy Farmers, 123 W. William St.

• Officers responded to a report of suicidal threats at 3:37 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26 at an address on Equestrian Way. One adult female was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment and evaluation.

• An overdose was reported at 6:37 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26 in the first block of High Street. Police discovered an unresponsive individual at the scene, who was then transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. The individual was charged with possessing drug abuse instruments. The case is being referred to the grand jury.

• Theft was reported at 7:42 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26 at a business in the 900 block of Sunbury Road. Two suspects who allegedly shoplifted items were located and arrested.