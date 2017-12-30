A Harley jolly Christmas

It’s always nice to end the year on a positive note.

Many individuals and groups around Delaware County did their best again this year to make Christmas a little bit brighter and happier for children and families, providing food, clothing, toys, and other items for their neighbors in need.

The Delaware Harley Riders was just one of the groups that extended a helping hand during this holiday season. Auxiliary member Susan Tackett said the group, which has been active for nearly 30 years, enjoys being involved in serving the community. Proceeds from the club’s Fallen Brothers poker run are used to buy Christmas gifts each year.

“We try to provide Christmas for a family every year,” Tackett said. “This year we were fortunate enough that we did Family Promise, so there’s actually six families that we’re helping out.”

Altogether, the Harley Riders purchased gifts for 19 people in the six families identified by Family Promise of Delaware County. According to its website, Family Promise is “an interfaith hospitality network to help homeless families achieve lasting independence.” The organization, with aid from local church congregations, supplies families with “food, shelter and assistance with obtaining employment and housing.”

The club members enjoyed giving as much as the families they helped enjoyed receiving, Tackett said.

“We had so much fun shopping,” said Tackett, whose husband Austin is the club treasurer. “We all wore our vests and we had people behind us (in the checkout line) saying, ‘God bless you. This is a great thing you’re doing.’ People were stopping us and talking to us. We had a ball shopping for these kids. It was such a good feeling.”

Tackett said the club, now under the leadership of new president Gary Swope, is more committed than ever to doing charity work in Delaware County.

“We’re trying to do more for charity and good in the community,” Tackett said. “We want to hear from anybody that needs help. They can send us their story — especially kids. If we can help, if we can raise money, or do anything to help people out, we just want people to know that we’re here.”

The Delaware Harley Riders can be reached via email at dhrcomc@gmail.com. The Delaware Harley Riders also maintain a Facebook page.

Members of the Delaware Harley Riders purchased Christmas gifts for six families identified by Family Promise of Delaware County. The gifts were delivered to the families last Saturday at the Family Promise office. Club members in this photo include president Gary Swope, vice president Terry Wherle, treasurer Austin Tackett, road captain Scott Shaw, Tim Steck (Santa Claus), and auxiliary members Rhoda Swope, Susan Tackett, Colleen Shaw, and Sharon Hanson (Mrs. Claus). http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2017/12/web1_DEL123017HarleyRiders-01.jpg Members of the Delaware Harley Riders purchased Christmas gifts for six families identified by Family Promise of Delaware County. The gifts were delivered to the families last Saturday at the Family Promise office. Club members in this photo include president Gary Swope, vice president Terry Wherle, treasurer Austin Tackett, road captain Scott Shaw, Tim Steck (Santa Claus), and auxiliary members Rhoda Swope, Susan Tackett, Colleen Shaw, and Sharon Hanson (Mrs. Claus). Courtesy Photos | Delaware Harley Riders Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus — Delaware Harley Riders members Tim Steck and Sharon Hanson, respectively — share a smile with a mom and her child after delivering Christmas gifts to the Family Promise of Delaware County office last Saturday. http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2017/12/web1_DEL123017HArleyRiders-02.jpg Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus — Delaware Harley Riders members Tim Steck and Sharon Hanson, respectively — share a smile with a mom and her child after delivering Christmas gifts to the Family Promise of Delaware County office last Saturday. Courtesy Photos | Delaware Harley Riders

Club makes holidays brighter for families

By Andrew Carter acarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Andrew Carter at 740-413-0900. Follow him on Twitter @DelOhioEditor.

Contact Andrew Carter at 740-413-0900. Follow him on Twitter @DelOhioEditor.