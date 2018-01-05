Ending with a flourish

Guest organist Alex Armstrong wraps up the last of the four pieces he played during the First Thursday Noontime Recital Series at Asbury United Methodist Church. Armstrong began studying organ music under the direction of Sally Casto at the Asbury Organ Academy. He continued his studies at Ohio Wesleyan University under the tutelage of professors Robert Griffith and Jason Keefer. Armstrong is now a graduate student at the University of Oklahoma. He currently serves as the student cantor at University Lutheran Church in Norman, Okla. Sally Casto, organizer of the recital series, said the next installment is scheduled for Feb. 1 with Joshua Brodbeck performing. He is the minister of music at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus and director of the Delaware Community Chorus.

