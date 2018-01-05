Delaware County Property Transfers

390 Hawking Drive, Galena; Homewood Building Company LLC to Frost, Daniel Wayne & Carmen; $464,460.

4146 Freesia Drive, Powell; Trinity Home Builders LLC to Abeyratna, Chinthaka U. & Bogamuwa, Srimathi P.; $385,247.

114 S. Vernon Street, Sunbury; Curran, Thomas Aloysius III to Willman, Dennis; $182,500.

5017 Regional Place, Powell; Vokoun, Edward M. & Carolyn R. to Long, Wes A.; $264,900.

3473 Shoemaker Road, Ashley; Horn, Jeffrey & Sheri to Held, Kirby J.; $213,000.

5674 Meadowood Lane, Westerville; Ledford, Leatrice E. to Gearhart, Mark A. & Anita J.; $240,000.

7276 Africa Road, Galena; Clifford, Amy M. to Elevated Property Group LLC; $163,339.

114 Potter Street, Delaware; Smallwood-Ringenberg, Amy L. & Timothy J. Ringenberg to Grandpre, Michael A.; $119,900.

733 Viola Drive, Sunbury; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Goodman, Jon E. & Kelsey M.; $399,883.

730 Eagle Walk Road, Delaware; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Kirlangitis, Constantine II & Karin, Murillo; $378,066.

14 S. Vernon Street, Sunbury; Powell, David G. & Linda D. to Bryan, Paul J.; $190,000.

1945 Forestview Lane, Delaware; Fischer Homes Columbus LP to Weese, Jason Michael & April Michelle; $499,315.

8475 Fallgold Lane, Westerville; Chudik, Margaret L. Trustee to Sokit, John E. & Margaret J.; $145,000.

1665 Kasson Lane, Delaware; Bob Webb VII LLC to Milligan, George J. & Fields, Tiffany D.; $757,353.

1617 Guilford Road, Delaware; Edwards Land Development Co. LLC to Dublin Manor LLC; $545,000.

N. Galena Road, Sunbury; Starfall LLC to Martin, Keegan A. & Lauren C.; $106,000.

2328 Carr Road, Ostrander; Kramer, Cheryl S. Trustee to Kramer, Kent L. & Karen M.; $184,500.

10824 Winchcombe Drive, Dublin; Pickens, John & Carol to Landers, Mary M. Trustee; $910,000.

3375 N. Three B’s & K Road, Sunbury; Schirtzinger, Beulah to Holland, Greg & Kathy; $350,000.

Olentangy River Road, Delaware; Rivers Edge 315 LLC to Joss Construction Group LLC; $600,000.

4518 Mitchell Lane, Ostrander; Stambaugh, Kim M. to Smith, Michael R.; $260,000.

7332 S. Section Line Road, Delaware; Wood, Carol M. to Ackerman, Michael G. & Kristen D.; $170,000.

66 Heathermere Drive, Galena; Bullock, Garrett to Andrews, Ian T. & Leslie A.; $287,500.

5461 Country Meadow Court, Westerville; Faulkner, Adam L. to Bartel, Robert K. & Sherry A.; $256,900.

4872 Royal County Down, Westerville; M/I Homes of Central Ohio LLC to Graves, Franklin T. & Michelle G.; $622,647.

5387 Mercier Street, Lewis Center; M/I Homes of Central Ohio LLC to Koppera, Surya; $462,500.

State Route 257, Radnor; Countrytyme Land LLC to Rottenbiller, Arthur H. & Patricia A.; $57,000.

3648 Foresta Grand Drive, Powell; Holmes, William A. & Carol E. to Voss, Gregory R.; $356,000.

376 Harrogate Loop, Westerville; Moon Land Corp. to Ashraf, Nasreen Trustee; $223,400.

730 Kintner Parkway, Sunbury; Thomas, Michele Trustee to Vantage Logistics LLC; $145,000.

767 Clymer Street, Delaware; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Peterson, Valerie K.; $257,891.

134 Lofton Circle, Delaware; Pucci, Alex L. Jr. to Smith, Thomas A. & Sue A.; $195,000.

689 Eagle Walk Road, Delaware; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Wilkins, Joshua R. & Britni C.; $349,010.

2137 Common Bent Drive, Sunbury; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Perri, Beverly A.; $359,140.