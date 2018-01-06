New bookmobile cuts loose

Though the shelves are currently empty of books and other library materials — that’s just how new it is — the Delaware County District Library’s new bookmobile received a grand ribbon-cutting ceremony by members of the library board, employees, and Friends of the Library during Main Street Delaware’s January First Friday. After the ribbon cutting, the vehicle was opened to the public to take a look inside. Robbie Apt, outreach manager, said the bookmobile is an extension of the library branches that reaches hundreds of individuals each week. Pictured cutting the ribbon are, from left to right, Karen Cowan, Friends of the Library president; Deputy Director Molly Labadie; Robbie Apt; DCDL Director George Needham; Holly Quaine, member of the library board and president of the Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce; and Neil Neidhardt, member of the library board.

