A Delaware County Grand Jury issued two indictments Wednesday.

Individuals indicted by the grand jury included:

• Michael J. Rivers, 33, of Delaware, was charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

• David L. Phelps, 31, of Berlin Heights, Ohio, was charged with failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

