Delaware City Schools BOE to elect new officers

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education will hold its organizational meeting Monday evening to choose a new board president and vice president and will consider potential meeting dates for 2018.

The board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the board room at Willis Education Center, located at 74 West William Street.

The three recently-elected board members, Jayna McDaniel-Browning, Frances O’Flaherty, and Michael Wiener, will have the oath of office administered to them by Treasurer Melissa Lee.

This will be the first meeting for new board member Michael Wiener, who will replace former board president Deb Rafeld. Wiener lives in Delaware and works as an assistant prosecuting attorney for Crawford County. Wiener served as a member of the 2016 Delaware City School levy committee and was a member of the committee that promoted the levy that passed during the Nov. 7 election.

The board of education members will then elect a board president and vice president.

After the election, the board will consider establishing meeting dates for 2018. If approved, the meetings would be held at Willis at 6 p.m. on Feb. 5, March 5, March 19, April 16, May 7, May 21, June 4, June 18, July 9, Aug. 6, Aug. 20, Sept. 10, Oct. 8, Oct 22, Nov. 12, and Dec. 10.

The board of education will also consider approving the resignations of Deborah Sears, a bus driver with the district, and Joellen Wolfson, a School Aged Child Care (SACC) program assistant.

The board will also conduct the first reading of several dozen policies and is scheduled to go into executive session to consider employment of a public employee or official.

For information about Delaware City Schools, go to www.dcs.k12.oh.us.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Glenn Battishill at 740-413-0903. Follow him on Twitter @BattishillDG.

